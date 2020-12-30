Appeal for information following burglary in Norton Fitzwarren
We’re appealing for information following a burglary of a commercial premises at Oakfield Farm in Norton Fitzwarren, Taunton, between Thursday 26 and Friday 27 November.
Several high value items were taken, including car batteries, tyres and various tools.
Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area around the time of the burglary.
Anyone with information should call 101 quoting crime reference number 5220267227.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.