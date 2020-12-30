Appeal to find taxi driver who took assault victim to hospital

We’d like to trace a taxi driver who drove an assault victim to hospital.

A 26-year-old man was assaulted in Chasers Nightclub on Regent Street, Kingswood between 1.30am and 2.30am on 1 August.

After the attack the victim was taken to Bristol Royal Infirmary by a taxi driver.

He required surgery after his jaw was found to be fractured in three places.

We’re keen to speak to the taxi driver, and any other witnesses, as part of our investigation and are appealing for them to contact us on 101 providing the call handler with the reference 5220172654.