Arrest made in connection with assault on Bristol to Bath Railway Path

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent in connection with an assault on a 21-year-old woman.

Police received a report at around 5.30pm on Monday 7 December that a lone female had been stabbed whilst out running along the Bristol to Bath Railway Path near Brook Road, Kingswood.

An appeal for information following the incident resulted in a number of witness reports which led to the arrest. The suspect has been released under investigation and enquiries are ongoing.

We’d like to thank everyone who got in touch with information or shared our appeal. Anyone with further information that could assist police with their investigation should call 101 quoting crime reference number 5220275007.