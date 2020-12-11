Attempted robbery of teenager in Taunton

We’re appealing for witnesses after a 14-year-old boy was the victim of an attempted robbery in Taunton.

The incident happened at around 5.45pm on Friday 27 November.

The victim was on his scooter crossing Hamilton Park, when he was approached by another teenager, who demanded he hand over his possessions.

The victim was able to ride off but the offender managed to catch up with him and tried to knock him off the scooter. He was able to get away from him a second time but was left shaken, with a small amount of bruising to his back.

The offender is described as white, mid-teens, about 5ft 5ins, with blond hair and he was wearing a black hooded top and black tracksuit bottoms.

If saw this incident, or have any information which could help, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220267766.