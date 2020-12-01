Bristol teenagers appear in court charged with drug offences

Two teenagers have appeared in court charged with drug offences following an investigation.

Zubiar Hassan Hamdi, 19, of Warneford Road, Bristol, and a 17-year-old boy, of Lockleaze, appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court yesterday each charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

The charges follow a search of a property in the Fishponds area of Bristol in which large quantities of what is believed to be heroin and cocaine were seized.

Both were remanded in custody until a hearing at Bristol Crown Court on 4 January.