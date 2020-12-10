CCTV appeal after cars damaged by fire – Crewkerne

We’re asking any witnesses to an act of criminal damage in Crewkerne last month to come forward.

At about 5.30am on Wednesday 25 November we were notified by Devon and Somerset Fire Service that a number of vehicles had been damaged in a fire in Langmead Square.

On arrival officers found two cars had been damaged. A third vehicle was reported later in the day to have suffered fire damage in the same incident.

CCTV and house-to-house enquiries have been undertaken and footage shows a man to the right hand side of the picture who we want to speak to in connection with our enquiries.

PC Robert Langridge said: “We appreciate the footage does not show clearly the male we want to identify, but hope someone may recognise his clothing or remember seeing someone acting suspiciously in the area that night.

“A number of vehicles were damaged in this incident, but the fire could all too easily have spread to other property and put people in danger.”