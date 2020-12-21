CCTV appeal following knifepoint robbery in Bristol

We’re appealing for information following a robbery at Narrow Quay, Bristol which happened between 11pm and Midnight on Sunday 4 October.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was approached by two men who threatened him with a knife and demanded money. They took his wallet which contained several bank cards.

The victim sustained a minor leg injury whilst trying to get away, which required medical treatment.

We’re releasing CCTV footage of two teenage boys police are keen to speak to in connection with this incident. The footage suggests that they walked from the direction of Canon’s way into Millennium square and across Pero’s bridge, and may have approached a number of groups of people prior to this incident.

They are described as being around 14 to 15 years old, of small build, wearing long sleeve thin puffer jackets with hoods up. One of the jackets had a distinctive white stripe across the chest.

If you recognise them, or have any information that could assist police with their investigation, please call 101 quoting reference 5220225215.