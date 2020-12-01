CCTV appeal following van theft and fraud in Bristol

We’re seeking the public’s help to identify a man police would like to trace following a van theft and fraud that took place in Bristol.

On Sunday 27 October at about midday, an unknown offender stole an unattended van containing parcels from Blackswarth Road, St George, and subsequently made fraudulent transactions with a stolen bank card at a shop in central Bristol.

We’re releasing CCTV of a man we’d like to speak to in connection with this incident.

He is described as white, between 5ft 5in and 5ft 9in tall, of a large build, aged in his 40s, with short brown hair and a short brown beard. He was wearing a dark grey down jacket, light grey jogging bottoms, black socks, and black sliders with white stripes.

If you recognise him, or have any information that could help police with their inquiry, call 101 quoting reference 5220243393.