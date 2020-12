We are releasing a picture of a man we wish to identify in connection with an ongoing theft investigation.

At approximately 7.50pm on Thursday 27 August, a card machine was stolen from Bare Grills restaurant in Bridge Street, Taunton.

CCTV images show a man who we wish to speak to as part of our enquiries.

If you recognise him, or witnessed what happened, please call 101 and give the call-handler reference 5220194731.