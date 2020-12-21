CCTV released following distraction burglary in Saltford

We’re issuing CCTV footage of two men we want to identify in connection with a distraction burglary attempt at the home of an elderly man.

Two men called at the home of an 81-year-old man in the Manor Road area, at just after 5pm on Wednesday 2 December.

When the victim heard the door handle go, he saw the two men outside and spoke to them through the door but didn’t let them inside.

Investigating officer PC Kerry Grace said: “Unfortunately this is the second time this victim has been targeted by this type of offending.

“Fortunately, the men didn’t get the chance to steal anything and the victim called the police.

“One of the men we are trying to identify is in his twenties and he spoke with an Irish accent. He was wearing a distinctive turquoise ski-hat with dark blue hoops around it and orange gloves.

“The second man is wearing a dark hooded top, with the hood up, the same style of orange gloves and grey trousers.

“Did you see these men in the Manor Road area of Saltford on the date of this incident? Do you recognise any of the clothing they were wearing? Have you been a victim of a similar offence? If so, please call us.”

If you can help, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220274786.

If you have vulnerable elderly relatives or friends please talk to them about how to stay safe from this sort of crime.

Doorstep crime prevention tips include:

• never open the door to an unexpected caller until you’ve checked their identification – use a door chain or viewer, intercom or a ‘smart’ doorbell. Genuine callers expect it

• if you’re not sure, don’t open the door

• if you are suspicious of a caller tell us straight away – ring 999 if you feel threatened or intimidated, otherwise call 101

• keep your cash in the bank, not at home

• keep windows and doors secured if you’re not in the room

• if you see someone calling door-to-door, but only on frail or elderly neighbours, call 999 straight away

• join Neighbourhood Watch

There’s more advice on doorstep crime here: http://bit.ly/1PSkJRK