New COVID-19 tiered system comes into force

Police are containing to work with communities to help limit the spread of coronavirus and save lives following the introduction of a new tiered system.

The measures came into force at midnight on Wednesday 2 December following the lifting of the national lockdown. For the first time different parts of our force area will be subject to different levels of restriction. The current restrictions are due to be reviewed on December 16.

We will continue to engage, explain and encourage people to comply with the regulations. As a last resort, police will enforce, whether it is by directing people to leave an area, or issuing a fine. The majority of regulation breaches reported to us have been resolved without needing to issue a fine.

Click here to find out the coronavirus restrictions in your local area

Tier 3 “Very High Alert”

Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire have been placed in “Very High Alert” Tier 3 restrictions, meaning households are banned from mixing, except in limited circumstances such as in parks and public gardens. This means there is a very high or very rapidly rising level of infections, where tighter restrictions need to be in place.

Click here for a full list of the restrictions, including what you can and cannot do in tier 3

Tier 2 “High Alert”

Bath and North East Somerset and Somerset have been placed in “High Alert” Tier 2 restrictions, meaning households cannot mix indoors. This means there are higher or rapidly rising level of infections, where some additional restrictions need to be in place.

Click here for a full list of the restrictions, including what you can and cannot do in tier 2