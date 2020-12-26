COVID-19 tier system in Avon and Somerset

Police are continuing to work with communities to help limit the spread of coronavirus and save lives following changes to the tier system.

New Covid-19 tiers come into effect on Saturday 26 December. Different parts of our force area are subject to different levels of restriction. The current restrictions will be regularly reviewed by the Government.

We will continue to engage, explain and encourage people to comply with the regulations. As a last resort, police will enforce, whether it is by directing people to leave an area, or issuing a fine. The majority of regulation breaches reported to us have been resolved without needing to issue a fine.

From 00:01 Saturday 26 December

Tier 3 “Very High Alert”

Bristol, Somerset, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire have been placed in “Very High Alert” Tier 3 restrictions, meaning households are banned from mixing, except in limited circumstances such as in parks and public gardens. This means there is a very high or very rapidly rising level of infections, where tighter restrictions need to be in place.

Tier 2 “High Alert”

Bath and North East Somerset will remain in “High Alert” Tier 2 restrictions, meaning households cannot mix indoors. This means there are higher or rapidly rising level of infections, where some additional restrictions need to be in place.

