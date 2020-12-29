Dashcam and witness appeal after Christmas Day collision
Witnesses to a road traffic collision between a white Range Rover and silver Vauxhall Vivaro van in Weston-super-Mare on Christmas Day are being asked to come forward.
It happened at approximately 6.50pm at the junction of Locking Road and Earlham Grove.
The driver of the Range Rover failed to stop at the scene and we’re trying to identify the vehicle and motorist.
There were no reported injuries.
Anyone who saw what happened, or who was driving in the area and may have relevant dashcam footage, is asked to call 101 and give the call-handler log number 504 of 25 December.