Did you see assault in Bridgwater?
Anyone who witnessed an assault on a woman in Bridgwater last month is being asked to contact police.
The woman, who is in her 20s, was walking in the Fore Street and George Street area of town when the incident happened at about 1pm on Wednesday 18 November.
She was assaulted by a woman, who was with three males, and sustained cuts and scratches to her side.
They are described as:
- Woman – mixed race, 35-40 years old, of average build, short and with long black curly hair.
- Male 1 – in his 30s or 40s, had a dark brown ponytail, had facial hair on and below his chin and was wearing a grey hooded top and grey tracksuit.
- Male 2 – had a grey hoodie, grey hair and had a crutch in his right hand.
- Male 3 – was wearing white aged Reebok trainers.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220260401