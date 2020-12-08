Did you witness Glastonbury burglars flee?

We’re appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Glastonbury.

Two offenders – believed to be men – dressed in dark clothing forced entry into a property on Wells Road.

The incident happened at about 5.15pm on Tuesday, 1 December.

The offenders were disturbed and ran off in the direction of the town centre before getting into a vehicle and driving off.

The vehicle, believed to be a new model, pulled out in front of other vehicles as it drove into Glastonbury.

We’re keen to speak to anyone who witnessed any part of the incident or who may have dash cam from the area at the time.