Did you witness Weston-super-Mare arson?
We’re appealing for witnesses to an arson in Weston-Super-Mare.
A caravan parked on a driveway on St Austell Road was set on fire by two men at approximately 7.15pm on Thursday, 19 November.
No one was hurt in the incident but the caravan was damaged.
One of the offenders wore a white jacket with stripes down the side and dark jogging bottoms while the other wore dark trousers and a dark jacket with the hood up.
As part of our investigation officers have carried out house to house enquiries and have reviewed CCTV from the area.
Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident, or who has information which could help our inquiry, is asked to call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5220261595.
