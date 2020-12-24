Drugs and equipment seized following information from the public
A man in his 20s is due to be interviewed by officers after they discovered what is believed to be cannabis at a Shirehampton address.
Neighbourhood officers attended the property on St Bernards Road after information was received from the public the Class B drug was being grown there.
A quantity of suspected cannabis, drug paraphernalia and specialist equipment were subsequently seized and the man will now have to attend a police station for questioning.
Sgt Richard Jones said: “It’s thanks to the information provided to us by the public we were able to take the action we did and I hope this reassures people we will always listen to you.
“Please keep coming to us with information, it really does make a difference.”
If you have any suspicions over drug dealing taking place in your community, please call us on 101, or you can give the information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.