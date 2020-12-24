Drugs and equipment seized following information from the public

A man in his 20s is due to be interviewed by officers after they discovered what is believed to be cannabis at a Shirehampton address.

Neighbourhood officers attended the property on St Bernards Road after information was received from the public the Class B drug was being grown there.

A quantity of suspected cannabis, drug paraphernalia and specialist equipment were subsequently seized and the man will now have to attend a police station for questioning.

Sgt Richard Jones said: “It’s thanks to the information provided to us by the public we were able to take the action we did and I hope this reassures people we will always listen to you.

“Please keep coming to us with information, it really does make a difference.”