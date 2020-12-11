Family devastated after damage caused to headstone

The family of a 22-year-old man who died from diabetes are devastated after vandals poured white paint over his headstone.

The damage happened at Westerleigh Crematorium in Westerleigh, sometime between 5pm on Thursday 26 and 5am on Friday 27 November.

Investigating officer PC Kyle Maywood said: “This is an abhorrent crime which has left the family of Liam Scarman absolutely distraught. To commit an act of criminal damage like this is unthinkable.

“As well as the damage caused by the paint, a distasteful note was also left on the back of the headstone, which has caused additional grief to Liam’s parents, who are still coming to terms with the tragic loss of their son three years ago.

“There will be people out there that know who’s responsible and I’d urge them to do the right thing and come forward.

“The neighbourhood team are carrying out a number of enquiries, including reviewing CCTV from around the area, but we also need the public’s help.”

If you have information on who was responsible, or saw or heard anything which could assist us, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220267420.