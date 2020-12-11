Family issue tribute after man dies in fatal collision on Winterstoke Road, Bristol
The family of a 34-year-old man who died following a collision on Winterstoke Road in Bristol have released a tribute.
Patrick Hegarty, from Knowle, died when the car he was driving was involved in a collision with a van at around 7.45am on Wednesday 9 December.
His family have released the following statement:
“We are deeply saddened to announce the death of our eldest son Patrick Hegarty. A gentle giant loved by his family and all who knew him.”