Family issue tribute after man dies in fatal collision on Winterstoke Road, Bristol

The family of a 34-year-old man who died following a collision on Winterstoke Road in Bristol have released a tribute.

Patrick Hegarty, from Knowle, died when the car he was driving was involved in a collision with a van at around 7.45am on Wednesday 9 December.

His family have released the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened to announce the death of our eldest son Patrick Hegarty. A gentle giant loved by his family and all who knew him.”