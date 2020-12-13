Fatal collision on A378 near Taunton under investigation

We’re appealing for witnesses to a collision on the A378 near Taunton on Saturday (12 December).

The collision, which involved a Mitsubishi Fuso lorry and a Ducati M1200 motorbike, happened at Stonehead Hill at around 11.40am.

The motorcyclist, a 33-year-old man from the Taunton area, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family are being supported by a specially trained liaison officer.

If you saw this collision, or either of the vehicles prior to the collision, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220278735.