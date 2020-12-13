Skip to content

Coronavirus (COVID-19): the policing response and what you need to know

You are here: Home » News » Fatal collision on A378 near Taunton under investigation

Fatal collision on A378 near Taunton under investigation

Posted at 10:27 on 13th December 2020 in

Image of police officer next to cars

We’re appealing for witnesses to a collision on the A378 near Taunton on Saturday (12 December).

The collision, which involved a Mitsubishi Fuso lorry and a Ducati M1200 motorbike, happened at Stonehead Hill at around 11.40am.

The motorcyclist, a 33-year-old man from the Taunton area, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family are being supported by a specially trained liaison officer.

If you saw this collision, or either of the vehicles prior to the collision, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220278735.