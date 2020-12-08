Fatal collision on M4 under investigation

We’re investigating a single-vehicle collision on the M4 eastbound between junctions 19 and 18 in which a man sadly died.

A black Mercedes C2000 left the carriageway and ended up on a grass verge at just before 3pm on Monday 7 December.

The driver of the car, a 63-year-old man from Gwent, was pronounced dead at the scene.

We’d like to speak to anyone who saw this collision, or who saw this car prior to the collision. We’d also ask people to check their Dash Cam footage if they were driving on this stretch of motorway around the time of this incident.

If you can help, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220274869.