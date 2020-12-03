Festive days of action planned to tackle burglary, theft and ASB in Bedminster

The Bedminster neighbourhood team will be running various days of action this month to tackle burglary, theft and anti-social behaviour.

Throughout December, officers will be conducting high visibility patrols of known ASB and burglary hotspots to deter offenders and keep communities safe in the run up to Christmas.

Today (Thursday 3 December) between 11am and 1pm, the team will be starting their campaign at ASDA Bedminster, where they will be offering crime prevention guidance to residents for the festive season.

A bike marking event will be taking place on Wednesday 9 December at North Street green area between 11am and 1pm, giving owners the chance to have their bike security marked so that it is easier to identify and recover should it be stolen.

Later in the month, more crime prevention stalls will be held at retail locations along East Street, and officers will be engaging with local business owners to provide advice on security and crime prevention.

Beat manager PC Nigel Ingram said: “Sadly, at this time of year we often see a spike in opportunist crime, such as burglary and theft. However, these types of crimes can often be prevented by taking simple security precautions.

“The aim of our planned days of action is to deter would-be offenders from having a harmful impact on our communities during the festive season, through high-visibility patrols and engagement with residents and businesses to offer guidance on security and crime prevention.

“At the same time we’ll be taking proactive measures to tackle anti-social behaviour and disorder, frequenting known hotspots to take appropriate action against those causing a disturbance. This will include engaging with any gatherings to explain the importance of abiding by current Covid- 19 restrictions, and taking enforcement action where necessary.”

We’ll be signposting events throughout the month on our Facebook and Twitter pages, using the hashtag #SaferStreetsBedminster.