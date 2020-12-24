Skip to content

Coronavirus (COVID-19): the policing response and what you need to know

You are here: Home » News » Have you seen motorbike stolen in Somerton?

Have you seen motorbike stolen in Somerton?

Posted at 11:51 on 24th December 2020 in Appeals

Have you seen this motorbike?

We’re investigating the theft of a motorbike in Somerton earlier this month.

A red and white Honda motorbike, pictured, was stolen from an address in the Polham Lane area between midnight on Friday 4 December and 12.35pm on Sunday 6 December.

CCTV enquiries are being conducted as part of the ongoing investigation.

We’d ask anyone who saw any individuals acting suspiciously in the area, or has seen the bike, to contact us via our website or on 101, giving reference 5220274027.