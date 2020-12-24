Have you seen motorbike stolen in Somerton?

We’re investigating the theft of a motorbike in Somerton earlier this month.

A red and white Honda motorbike, pictured, was stolen from an address in the Polham Lane area between midnight on Friday 4 December and 12.35pm on Sunday 6 December.

CCTV enquiries are being conducted as part of the ongoing investigation.

We’d ask anyone who saw any individuals acting suspiciously in the area, or has seen the bike, to contact us via our website or on 101, giving reference 5220274027.