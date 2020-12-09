Investigation underway following fatal collision in Weston-super-Mare
We’re appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision in Weston-super-Mare this morning (Wednesday 9 December).
The collision, between a car and a motorcycle, happened shortly before 10am on Broadway, W-s-M.
The male driver of the car has sadly died as a result of his injuries and the female motorcyclist is in a serious condition in hospital. Their families have been informed and are being supported by trained officers.
Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.
The road remains closed for further enquiries to be carried out at the scene.
If you saw this collision or have any relevant dashcam footage, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220276428.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.