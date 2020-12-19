Man and woman charged with child abduction offence

A man and a woman are both due to appear in a virtual court hearing today, Saturday 19 December charged with an offence under the Child Abduction Act of 1984.

Ismail Qurba, 25, and Annmarie Lawton, 29, both of Bristol, will appear before Bristol magistrates charged with detaining a child so as to keep him/her from a person having lawful control of him/her.

The child, an eight-year-old girl from Bedminster, Bristol, is safe and well and the family is being supported by specialist police officers and other agencies.

Officers are grateful to the public and the media for sharing their earlier appeal to help trace the child.

We continue to ask for your help and support in considering the welfare of the child involved and in view of the active legal proceedings. We therefore ask everyone to avoid intruding on the families of those involved and any speculation on the case in social media.