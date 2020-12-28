Man arrested following suspicious incident in Bristol

A man is in police custody this morning after being arrested in connection with a suspicious incident in Bristol yesterday.

Sometime between 11pm and 11.30pm last night a blue car pulled up alongside a woman as she walked along Gloucester Road.

The driver, a man, demanded the woman get in the vehicle prompting her to run away.

The man did not get out of the car and while shaken, the woman was unharmed.

A 39-year-old man was subsequently arrested around an hour later. He is currently being questioned by officers in custody.

As part of our inquiry we’re keen to hear from anyone who was in the Gloucester Road area late last night who may have seen or spoken with a man in a blue car.

We’d also be keen to speak to anyone who has recently been approached by a man in a blue car who hasn’t contacted police.