Man charged with assaulting paramedic and police officers

A man has been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged in connection with an incident in which a female paramedic was assaulted.

The assault on the paramedic happened in an ambulance in Bridgwater. It came after officers were called to an earlier incident at an address in Stoke St Mary on Monday 28 December in which three members of the public were assaulted.

Anthony McLellan, 35, of Stoke Road, Stoke St Mary, appeared before Taunton Magistrates on Wednesday 30 December charged with offences including:

Assault causing actual bodily harm to a female paramedic

Inflicting grievous bodily harm on a 61-year-old man

Assaulting a 30-year-old man

Assaulting an 18-year-old woman

Five counts of assaulting an emergency worker, namely four police officers and a paramedic

Criminal damage

He was remanded in custody pending an appearance at Taunton Crown Court on Monday 1 February 2021.

The paramedic remained on duty but was unable to continue to crew an ambulance due to her injuries. The four police officers were uninjured and remained on duty.