Man charged with attempted murder

A 30-year-old man is due to appear in court today (Saturday, 26 December) after he was last night charged with attempted murder.

Taurean Thompson was arrested by officers from Nottinghamshire Police on Thursday (24 December) before being questioned by Wiltshire Police officers from our Major Crime Investigation Team yesterday.

He was subsequently charged with attempted murder as well as possession of a firearm when prohibited for life and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The charges follow an incident on Baxter Close in Kingswood on Monday, 14 December.

Officers were called to the street at around 2pm following a reported disturbance. A short time later, a 26-year-old man presented at hospital with multiple injuries including two gunshot wounds. He has since been released from hospital.

Thompson, of Kingswood, is the fifth man to be charged in connection with our investigation into the incident. He remains in police custody pending an appearance at Bristol Magistrates’ Court.