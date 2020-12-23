Man in court charged with burglaries and assaulting officer

A 40-year-old man appeared in court yesterday (Tuesday, 22 December) charged with three offences.

Ashley Milton, of Edinburgh Road, Bridgwater, appeared at North Somerset Magistrates’ Court charged with an aggravated burglary, a burglary and assaulting an emergency worker.

The aggravated burglary charge relates to an incident in which a man with a knife stole cash and a bank card from a property in Bridgwater while the burglary charge relates to an incident in which a man stole a rucksack from the staff area of a store on Eastover. Both incidents happened on Monday, 21 December.

The assaulting an emergency worker charge relates to an incident in police custody in which an officer was spat at.

Milton was remanded in custody pending a a hearing at Taunton Crown Court on 25 January.