Man jailed for 13 years after pleading guilty to armed robberies

A man has today (Friday 18 December) been handed a 13-year prison sentence, and will serve a further five years on extended licence afterwards, after pleading guilty to two armed robberies at convenience stores in Somerset earlier this year.

Jimmy Young threatened staff at Co-op stores in Midsomer Norton and Timsbury.

The first incident, at about 9pm on 21 July, saw Young enter the shop, produce a handgun and threaten a member of staff. He made off with a quantity of cash and made off in a car stolen from South Bristol.

The second robbery occurred at about 7am on 10 August in Timsbury, where he threatened two employees in a similar fashion. He again fled with a quantity of cash, this time in a vehicle stolen from Bradley Stoke.

Forensic evidence secured at the scenes confirmed Young was linked to the two robberies and firearms officers successfully arrested the 46-year-old on in Pensford 10 days later.

Young, from Paulton, initially denied involvement when questioned by police, but ultimately pleaded guilty to both robberies, five counts of possession of a firearm to cause fear of violence, as well as two counts of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Judge William Hart said Young acted in a ‘callous way’. One of the victims, in their personal statement read in court, said still suffers from sleepless nights and when she returned to work she found herself shaking when she was in the part of the store where she was attacked.

DC Jon Oakey said: “Jimmy Young committed two armed robberies with no thought for the terrified innocent people working in those stores.

“A dangerous offender today finds himself behind bars and we welcome the custodial sentence handed to him.”