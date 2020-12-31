Man suffers broken jaw following assault – Bath

We’re appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously assaulted in Royal Victoria Park in Bath.

The victim, a 20-year-old man, was walking through the park when he was attacked by a group of around 10 males. The incident was reported to us on Tuesday 29 December, but it’s believed to have happened between 9.30pm and 10pm on either Monday 21 December or Tuesday 22 December.

As a result of the attack, the victim suffered a broken jaw. It’s believed a bag of shopping and a small amount of cash was also taken from him.

If you saw this incident, or know who was involved, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220289939.