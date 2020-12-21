Men in court over Kingswood firearm incident

A number of people have been charged in relation to an incident in South Gloucestershire last week involving a firearm.

Officers were called to Baxter Close, in Kingswood, shortly before 2pm on Monday 14 December following a reported disturbance.

A short time later, a 26-year-old man presented at hospital with multiple injuries including two gunshot wounds. He has since been released from hospital.

To date, those charged in relation to last week’s incident are:

Steven Tomlinson, 32 and from Henbury, has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He appeared at Bristol Magistrates Court on Friday 18 December and was remanded until his next court appearance at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 15 January.

Andre Williams, 31 and from Fishponds, will appear at Bristol Magistrates Court today charged with violent disorder.

And 31-year-old Tyree Sutherland, from Easton, will appear before the same court today charged with assisting an offender.

The 26-year-old, Shaquille Thompson, from Hengrove, will appear at Bristol Magistrates Court today (Monday 21 December) after being charged with a robbery that happened in Bristol four days before the incident in Kingswood.

Three other people arrested in connection with the Kingswood investigation have been released on bail. Enquiries continue.

Detective Chief Inspector James Riccio said: “While we believe this is an isolated incident, we appreciate the worry this may cause the community.

“Incidents involving firearms are thankfully extremely rare in Avon and Somerset but should anyone feel concerned about what happened, I’d encourage them to speak to their local neighbourhood team.”