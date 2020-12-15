Neighbourhood team focus on car crime – Bath

We’re urging people living in the Oldfield Park, Southdown, Twerton and Whiteway areas of Bath to report any issues with damage to or theft from vehicles.

Six vehicles in Kelston View had their windscreens smashed overnight Wednesday 9 to Thursday 10 December and on Monday 9 November a similar number of vehicles had their tyres damaged in Haycombe Drive/Blagdon Park. In these cases nothing was stolen.

Neighbourhood officers are also investigating more than a dozen incidents since the beginning of December in which cash and other small items were taken from cars overnight.

We believe more may have gone unreported. It’s important to report incidents so that officers can identify patterns of crime and target offenders.

We’d recommend that cars are emptied of anything which could tempt an opportunist thief and left secure and with the alarm activated.

If you see anyone acting suspiciously around a neighbour’s vehicle and believe a crime is underway, call 999 immediately.

If you hear a car alarm sounding, do please look outside if you feel safe to do so and if you see someone tampering with a vehicle call 999 straight away.