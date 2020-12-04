Officer dismissed following misconduct hearing

A police officer who used his position to arrange to have sex with a vulnerable victim has been dismissed following a misconduct hearing.

The officer, referred to in the hearing as PC Y, was found to have committed gross misconduct for breaches of the Standards of Professional Behaviour, following a two-day hearing.

The decision not to identify the officer was taken by an independent Legally Qualified Chair.

The hearing heard how PC Y sent a vulnerable woman a photograph of himself in uniform to show he was a police officer in order to gain her trust. He went onto send inappropriate messages to her while he was on duty and continued to pursue a sexual encounter with her, despite knowing of her vulnerabilities.

Acting Head of Professional Standards, Ch Insp Jane Wigmore, said: “Abuse of a police position for a sexual purpose deeply betrays the trust communities place in their police service. This officer’s actions have the grave potential to erode that hard-earned trust – that’s why it’s our priority to take a proactive and robust stance whenever we receive information or allegations of abhorrent misconduct such as this.

“There is no place in Avon and Somerset Police for anyone who chooses to use their position to gain the trust of a vulnerable person in this way. He has let himself down and he’s also let down his colleagues and the wider public.”

The full outcome of the hearing will be published in due course.