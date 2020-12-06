Plan in place for protests due to take place in Bristol

An estimated 300 people are due to gather in Bristol later (today to take part in protests.

Two demonstrations will take place on College Green with participants then walking through the city.

Chief Inspector Steve Kendall said: “One of these events was originally planned to take place last month before being postponed as a result of protests being prohibited during the national lockdown.

“While the coronavirus pandemic has by no means ended and gatherings of more than six people are still against the regulations, there is now an exemption allowing some outside protest activity to take place if guidelines and regulations are followed and safety measures put in place.

“We’re grateful to the event organisers for working with us and for carrying out the appropriate risk assessments and putting appropriate measures in place to limit the spread of the virus.

“We have significant experience in policing protests and a plan is in place to ensure today’s events take place safely and peacefully.”