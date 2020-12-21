Renewed appeal to find missing man Ian Aherne, 65, from Bristol

We’re continuing to appeal for information that could help us find Ian Aherne, who has been missing from his supported housing in St George, Bristol since midday on Saturday 19 December.

Ian, 65, is white, about 5ft 7ins tall and slim with a bald head and a tattoo on his left arm. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, faded jeans, black shoes and a black hat, possibly a fedora. He uses a metal walking stick.

DI Mark Newberry said: “We’re growing increasingly concerned for Ian’s welfare as he does not have his medication, which he is now overdue to take. He has also left without a phone or bank card.

“We believe he is still in the local area and is likely to be on foot. He may have visited a pub. If you see him, or have information about where he may be, please urgently get in touch.”

If you know where he is now please call 999 immediately quoting reference 5220284078. If you have any other information which could help us to find him ring 101 giving the same reference.