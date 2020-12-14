Renewed witness appeal after fatal crash near Taunton

We’re making an appeal for a nurse who stopped at the scene of a fatal collision on the A378 near Taunton over the weekend to come forward.

The collision, which involved a Mitsubishi Fuso lorry and a Ducati M1200 motorbike, happened at Stonehead Hill at around 11.40am on Saturday 12 December.

The motorcyclist, a 33-year-old man from the Taunton area, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Collision investigations officer Dai Nicholas said: “Our thoughts and sympathies go out to the man’s family. They continue to be supported by a specially trained liaison officer at this difficult time.

“We’re grateful to those who have come forward with information about this incident so far and would ask anybody else who witnessed it and has not yet contacted the police to do so.

“We’re especially keen to speak to a district nurse who we’ve been told tried to save the man’s life at the scene. We’ve so far not been able to identify her but would ask her please to get in touch to let us know if she saw anything that may aid our investigation. She was described as young and female by one witness.”

Anyone who can help with our enquiries is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5220278735.