Three men in court in connection with County Lines investigation

Three men have appeared in court to face charges of being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine.

The charges follow a joint investigation into a County Lines drug supply network by Avon and Somerset Police’s Op Remedy team and the Metropolitan Police.

The charges relate to offences committed between October 2019 and December this year.

Stephen Adetoyi, 22, of Rangefield Road, Bromley, Kent; Rhys Johnson-Charles, 20, of Ellwood Gardens, Watford, and Rickai Codner, 20, of Larkspur Road, London, all appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Friday (11 December).

All three were remanded in custody until the next hearing on Wednesday 6 January at Bristol Crown Court.