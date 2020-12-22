Two appear in court charged with drug supply offences

A 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy have appeared in court charged with drug supply offences following an Operation Remedy investigation.

Dylan Sheldon, of Somerdale Avenue, Weston-super-Mare, and the teenager, of Bristol, appeared at Yeovil Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

They each face two charges of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs while Sheldon also faces an additional charge of being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug.

The charges come after officers executed a warrant at a property in Highbridge during which quantities of heroin and cocaine were seized.

Sheldon and the teenager were released on conditional bail pending a hearing at Taunton Crown Court on 18 January.