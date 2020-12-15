Two arrested following firearm incident in South Gloucestershire

We’ve arrested two men in connection with an incident involving a firearm in South Gloucestershire yesterday.

Shortly before 2pm we received reports of a disorder on Baxter Close in Kingswood.

A man was seen to be attacked by a number of other men who then fled the scene in a number of vehicles.

A short time later, a 26-year-old man presented at hospital with multiple injuries including two gunshot wounds. He continues to receive treatment for the injuries which aren’t believed to be life threatening.

A cordon remains in place around Baxter Close as specialist officers examine the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector James Riccio said: “We’re treating this incident very seriously and a team of officers and police staff have worked throughout the night to find those involved.

“A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is in police custody while the man who presented at hospital has also been arrested on suspicion of affray.

“Detectives from our Major Crime Investigation Team are now leading the investigation and continue to gather evidence and trace a number of other men believed to be involved.

“House to house enquiries have been carried out and we’re examining a range of digital material, including CCTV from the area.

“As part of our inquiry we’re keen to talk to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have information about it who hasn’t yet spoken to police.

“We’d also appeal to anyone who has footage or images of yesterday’s events to share them with us.”

He added: “While we believe this is an isolated incident involving people known to each other we appreciate the worry this may cause the community.

“Incidents involving firearms are thankfully extremely rare in Avon and Somerset but should anyone feel concerned about last night’s disorder, I’d encourage them to speak to their local neighbourhood team.”