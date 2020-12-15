Two arrests following burglaries at South Glos stores

Two people have been arrested following break-ins at stores in South Gloucestershire.

Officers were called to Tesco Express in Westsons Way, Kingswood, in the early hours of Tuesday 14 December, following an alarm activation.

On attending, they found a till had been forcibly removed and a quantity of cash stolen.

Enquiries resulted in officers attending a property in the local area and locating suspected stolen property.

A 44-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of burglary at the Tesco Express, as well as a second burglary the same night at Sainsbury’s in Badminton Road, Coalpit Heath.

Both have been released under investigation so further enquiries can take place.

We’re still appealing for information about both incidents. If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220279730