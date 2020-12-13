Update after newborn baby found in Weston-super-Mare

Statement from DCI Mike Buck:

“Earlier today we issued an appeal to locate the mother of a newborn baby, whose body was found in a private garden in Weston-super-Mare on Saturday morning.

“During the course of our enquiries, information has been received which has helped us locate who we believe is the baby’s mother. This woman has been taken immediately to hospital where she’ll receive the expert medical attention and professional support she needs.

“I’d like to thank the entire Weston-super-Mare community for their help and support during what’s been a difficult day for all involved.

“The baby’s death is still being treated as unexplained.”