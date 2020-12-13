Update on murder inquiry in Yeovil

Officers investigating the murder of a 40-year-old man in Yeovil have applied for a warrant of further detention for two people who remain under arrest.

The application, granted at a hearing earlier today, will mean a 23-year-old man and a 29-year-old man, both arrested on suspicion of murder, can be held for an additional 36 hours.

There is continuing police activity in the area of Hendford Hill and the premises where the incident happened in the early hours of Saturday (12 December) remains cordoned off.

A forensic post-mortem examination is ongoing at this time.

Senior Investigating Officer Det Insp Phil Walker, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “Our investigation is progressing at pace and I’d like to thank the local community for their patience and support while police activity continues at the scene, including searches and forensic enquiries.

“We’re keeping the family of the victim updated and are providing them with all the support they need at this very difficult time. A formal identification procedure has not yet taken place.

“We’d still like to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the Hendford Hill area on Friday night, into Saturday morning, if they haven’t already spoken with us.”

If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220278520.