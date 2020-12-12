Urgent appeal following the discovery of a newborn baby in Weston-super-Mare

We’re issuing an urgent appeal after a newborn baby was sadly found dead in Weston-super-Mare this morning (Saturday 12 December).

We were called at 8.50am after a member of the public found the body of the newborn boy in a private garden in Victoria Quadrant.

DCI Mike Buck said: “This is a very sad and distressing incident. We’re extremely concerned for the welfare of the mother of this child and need to trace her as soon as possible. We’re treating the baby’s death as unexplained at this time.

“I’m specifically appealing to people in Weston-super-Mare. Have you suspected somebody you know is heavily pregnant, but may not have been willing to disclose this? That person might have a connection with Victoria Quadrant? Their behaviour might have changed in the last 24-hours? You can contact us in complete confidence. Our priority right now is to find the mother of this child and support her, so please do the right thing.”

Amanda Braund, of North Somerset Children’s Services, said: “I want to make a direct appeal to the mother. I can’t imagine what you’re going through but we want to help you. We have specially trained professionals who can support you and make sure you get the medical attention you need. Please get in touch with the police by calling 999 or your nearest hospital.”

If you can help us find the mother, please call 999. If you have any other information which could help us, please call 101. The reference number for this incident, which you can give to the call handler, is 5220278654.