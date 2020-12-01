Wanted appeal to find Michael Randall

We want anyone who sees Michael Randall, or knows where he may be, to get in touch with police.

The 35-year-old from Bristol is wanted for a recall to prison, having previously been sentenced for theft and battery.

Randall is said to be white, male, of slim to average build, about 5ft 11ins and has brown hair, blue eyes and an Irish accent. He also has several tattoos on his arms, neck and back.

He’s known to frequent the city centre and Whiteladies Road areas.

If you see Randall, call 999, giving the call-handler reference 5220266949 and do not approach him. If you think you know where he may be, please call 101.