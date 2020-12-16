Witness appeal after altercation between drivers

We’re investigating an altercation between two drivers that happened in Bristol earlier this month.

The incident happened between 2.15-2.45pm at Channons Hill Retail Park in Fishponds, near the Iceland supermarket on Wednesday 2 December.

The male driver of a white Citroen Berlingo van and the female driver of a black Audi with gold writing on the side were involved in an altercation. The former sustained bruising but did not require hospital treatment.

The male is described as mixed race, slim with short dark hair. He was wearing a blue hooded jumper. And the female is described as black, in her late-teens and had pink dreadlocks and facial piercings. She was wearing a blue jumper at the time.

Anyone who witnessed what happened should call 101, or report it via our website, and quote reference number 5220271302.