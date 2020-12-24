Witness appeal after collision between car and van in Frome

Did you witness a road traffic collision in Frome this week?

At approximately 6.30pm on Monday 21 December, a collision involving a grey Volkswagen Golf and Mercedes Vito van happened in Vallis Road.

Two male occupants of the car left the scene before police arrived. One was wearing a black hooded top and grey tracksuit bottoms. The other had a grey hooded top on, a blue gilet and grey tracksuit bottoms.

We’d ask them, or anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet contacted police, to call 101 and give crime reference 5220285753.