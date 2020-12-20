Witness appeal after disorder in pub car park – Keynsham

We’re investigating a disorder in Keynsham yesterday (Saturday 19 December) and would ask any witnesses to get in contact.

At approximately 4.40pm we were called to The Crown Inn pub, in Bristol Road, following a disturbance involving a number of people.

Two males, aged 15 and 16, sustained stab wounds and remained in hospital overnight. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. Both were arrested.

Detective Inspector Will Thorpe said: “Our investigation is at an early stage and we’re really keen to hear from anyone who was at the pub, or in the area, yesterday afternoon and may have seen people involved in this disorder.

“We’d like to reassure members of the public our neighbourhood team is fully aware of what happened and officers will be conducting additional patrols in the area as a precautionary measure.”

Witnesses should call 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5220284170.