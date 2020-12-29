Witness appeal after disturbance in Yeovil car park

Officers investigating a disturbance in a Yeovil car park last month are appealing for witnesses to get in touch.

At approximately 12.05-12.15pm on Sunday 29 November police we called to Yeo Leisure Park, in Old Station Way.

A white woman, in her 30s, sustained an injury to her wrist and later attended hospital. A white man, in his 40s, sustained bruising that did not require medical treatment.

CCTV and house-to-house enquiries have been conducted.

We’re keen to hear from anyone in the area at the time, in particular two members of the public who may have seen what happened before they approached the man and woman and reportedly tried to calm the situation.