Witness appeal after man assaulted

We’re seeking witnesses to an assault that happened earlier this month in the Easton area of Bristol.

A man in his 30s was on his bike when he came across group of males at about 7.40-8pm on Tuesday 1 December on the cycle path near Bruce Road.

One of the youths put their bike in the man’s path, causing a collision and him to come off his bike. He was taken to hospital but has since been released. The bike was damaged in the incident.

The group of males have been described as being in their early teens, mixed race and slim to average in build. They were all wearing dark hooded tops and dark jogging bottoms or jeans. Some of them had their own bikes with them.

We believe two members of the public, both male, stopped to assist the victim at the scene before the emergency services and an off-duty doctor arrived. We’d ask them both to come forward to let us know if they saw anything that may assist our enquiries.

CCTV and house-to-house enquiries are being carried out.

Anyone who saw what happened, or people acting suspiciously in the surrounding area are asked to call us on 101 and given the call-handler reference 5220273987.